Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Boosted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $206.16. 157,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

