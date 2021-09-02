LSV Asset Management Sells 5,400 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,943,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,917,000 after acquiring an additional 289,094 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $84,570,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after acquiring an additional 546,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

STL opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

