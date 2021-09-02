Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $20,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $134,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 271.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.00.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $395.53 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day moving average is $345.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

