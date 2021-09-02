LunchMoney Market Capitalization Achieves $382,704.65 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $382,704.65 and approximately $1,277.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LMY is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,689,928 coins. LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

