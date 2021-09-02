MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

MGNX stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.25. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 87,893 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

