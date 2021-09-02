Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 36,626 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.81. 109,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,377,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55. The company has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

