Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 15,625 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.84. 35,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,485. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

