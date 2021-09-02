Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $231.95. 1,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.14 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

