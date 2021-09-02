Magnetar Financial LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $331.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,090. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.97. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.