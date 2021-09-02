Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 41,926 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,926 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Gentex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.99. 1,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,156. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.