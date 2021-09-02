Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $411,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.