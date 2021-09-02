Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $422.61. 6,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,067. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

