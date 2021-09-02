Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce $273.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.60 million to $276.57 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $121.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%.

MGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $7,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 93,336 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

