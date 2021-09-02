Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.75. Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 5,106 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

