Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Up 40.3% This Week

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $358.88 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00064472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00132260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00156420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,680.47 or 0.07577744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.12 or 1.00269066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00848668 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

