Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Mannatech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Mannatech has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.96. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,137.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,140. 48.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

