MANTRA DAO Price Up 15.2% This Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $89.11 million and approximately $64.81 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00060514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00127816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.29 or 0.00802414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047471 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANTRA DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.