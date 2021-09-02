Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,777 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.35% of Marriott International worth $153,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International stock opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Truist increased their price objective on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

