Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

MAR opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.