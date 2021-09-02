Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities analysts expect that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.