Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Masco worth $32,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1,349.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Masco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

