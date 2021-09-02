MASQ (MASQ) Trading 32.6% Higher This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.98 million and $223,692.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,400,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

