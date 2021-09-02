Massnet (MASS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Massnet has a market capitalization of $62.26 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001277 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00258973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00124506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.83 or 0.00811697 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Massnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.