Matryx (MTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,977.00

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Matryx has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $9,977.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Matryx has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00126793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.66 or 0.00805941 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00047649 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx (MTX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.