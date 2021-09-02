Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Up 8.6%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.39. 130,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,789,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

