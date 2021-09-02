Matthew R. Foster Sells 2,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Matthew R. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Matthew R. Foster sold 4,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $176,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 204,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,850. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a PE ratio of -182.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.27.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

