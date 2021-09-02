MAX Exchange Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $87,655.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $705,137.08 and $87,655.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,212.92 or 1.00365617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.34 or 0.00946982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00485847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00360008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004953 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.