Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,388,000 after acquiring an additional 973,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $291,112.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $103.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.