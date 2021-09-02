Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, with a total value of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Maximus worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

