McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.73 and a 200 day moving average of $230.21. The company has a market cap of $179.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

