McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 192,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

MGRC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.42. 673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.43. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

In other news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

