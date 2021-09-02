Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 12,884 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,640 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. United Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.