Mdex (MDX) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Mdex has a market cap of $980.41 million and approximately $72.98 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00065159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00156761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,734.50 or 0.07542894 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,350.10 or 0.99676743 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.09 or 0.00808096 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,490,465 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

