Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Short Interest Up 12.5% in August

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Medallia to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Medallia news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $1,072,236.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,970 shares of company stock valued at $12,373,737 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 61.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,172 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,272,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Medallia by 6,046.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 954,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,609,000 after purchasing an additional 938,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medallia by 4,325.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 807,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Medallia by 246.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,122,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 798,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medallia stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 126,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

