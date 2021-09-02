Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 787,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Medical Properties Trust worth $15,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 924,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% during the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.99 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

