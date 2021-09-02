Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Medicure Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

About Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of cardiovascular therapeutics. It focuses on marketing and distribution of acute care cardiovascular drug, Aggrastat; Zypitamag (pitavastatin) tablets; Sodium Nitroprusside injection.

