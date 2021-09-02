MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,474,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,916,000 after buying an additional 1,763,875 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,731,000 after buying an additional 705,924 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $15,254,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after buying an additional 588,474 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

