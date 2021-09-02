Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 52-Week High at $135.66

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.66 and last traded at $135.66, with a volume of 10003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.17.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

