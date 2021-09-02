Megacoin Trading 12.9% Higher This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Megacoin has a total market cap of $293,556.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00376345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000161 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 95.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,637,668 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

