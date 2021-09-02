Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Melcor Developments Ltd. is a diversified real estate development and asset management company, which develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses. It operates through the following segments: Community Development, Property Development, Investment Properties, Melcor REIT, and Recreational Properties.

