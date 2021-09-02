Meme (MEME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.66 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Meme has a total market cap of $16.01 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $571.89 or 0.01177470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00483247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

