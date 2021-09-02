MenaPay Price Tops $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $850.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MenaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00122663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.98 or 0.00809234 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00047528 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

