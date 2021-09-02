Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce earnings per share of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.42. Merchants Bancorp posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.37 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.14% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 22.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.