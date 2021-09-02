Merculet Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $234,269.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $234,269.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Merculet has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00132236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00156659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.25 or 0.07566522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,576.89 or 0.99981783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00853414 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,894,694 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.