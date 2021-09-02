Meridian Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

