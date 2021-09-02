Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.19 and last traded at 5.07. Approximately 115,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,152,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total transaction of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandre Zyngier sold 600,000 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.00, for a total value of 4,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

