Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s share price was up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 5.19 and last traded at 5.07. Approximately 115,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,152,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.63.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.
