Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.27 on Top Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00004645 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $73,178.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

