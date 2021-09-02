Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $45.00. 1,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 target price on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,622,888.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,210,509 shares in the company, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

