MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter worth $248,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 332.8% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in MetLife by 63.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE MET opened at $61.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.24. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

