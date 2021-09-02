Metronome (MET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84,587.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $61.90 million and $84,587.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $5.13 or 0.00010310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metronome alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,352,816 coins and its circulating supply is 12,066,442 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metronome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metronome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.